2017 WNFR – Round Six – Complete Results

Here are the National Finals Rodeo sixth performance results from Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Bareback riding: 1. (tie) Clayton Biglow on Frontier Rodeo’s Night Fist and J.R. Vezain on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Scarlet Belle, 88 points, $23,481 each; 3. Orin Larsen, 85.5, $15,654; 4. Jake Vold, 85, $11,000; 5. Tanner Aus, 84, $5,500; 6. Richmond Champion, 84, $5,500; 7. (tie) Tim O’Connell and Caleb Bennett, 81.5 each; 9. (tie) R.C. Landingham and Ty Breuer, 77 each; 11. Steven Dent, 73.5; 12. Wyatt Denny, 72.5; 13. (tie) Bill Tutor and Mason Clements, 70.0 each; 15. Jake Brown, NS. Average standings: 1. Jake Vold, 515 points on six head; 2. Richmond Champion, 514; 3. Tim O’Connell, 512.5; 4. Caleb Bennett, 507.5; 5. Orin Larsen, 503.5; 6. J.R. Vezain, 503. World standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, $271,570; 2. Richmond Champion, $178,819; 3. Jake Vold, $178,372; 4. Tanner Aus, $175,638; 5. Orin Larsen, $171,009; 6. Clayton Biglow, $161,634; 7. J.R. Vezain, $159,062; 8. Caleb Bennett, $147,703; 9. Wyatt Denny, $140,084; 10. Mason Clements, $135,672; 11. Bill Tutor, $132,834; 12. Ty Breuer, $125,337; 13. Jake Brown, $119,982; 14. Steven Dent, $109,998; 15. R.C. Landingham, $106,031.

Steer wrestling: 1. Baylor Roche, 3.6 seconds, $26,231; 2. Ty Erickson, 3.8, $20,731; 3. (tie) Dakota Eldridge, Tyler Waguespack and Nick Guy, 3.9, $11,141 each; 6. Tanner Milan, 4.0, $4,231; 7. Jon Ragatz, 4.1; 8. J.D. Struxness, 4.3; 9. Olin Hannum, 4.4; 10. Rowdy Parrott, 5.2; 11. Kyle Irwin, 6.2; 12. Tyler Pearson, 6.3; 13. Chason Floyd, 9.5; 14. Scott Guenthner, 13.8; 15. Ryle Smith, NT. Average standings: 1. Ty Erickson, 25.9 seconds on six head; 2. Tyler Pearson, 27.1; 3. Tanner Milan, 27.2; 4. (tie) Nick Guy and Kyle Irwin, 28.9 each; 6. Rowdy Parrott, 29.2. World standings: 1. Ty Erickson, $230,267; 2. Tyler Pearson, $192,688; 3. Tyler Waguespack, $185,162; 4. Tanner Milan, $150,766; 5. Baylor Roche, $144,455; 6. J.D. Struxness, $131,203; 7. Kyle Irwin, $129,242; 8. Olin Hannum, $125,182; 9. Dakota Eldridge, $117,775; 10. Jon Ragatz, $117,082; 11. Scott Guenthner, $117,032; 12. Nick Guy, $110,878; 13. Chason Floyd, 109,453; 14. Ryle Smith, $103,463; 15. Rowdy Parrott, $99,550.

Team roping: 1. (tie) Riley Minor/Brady Minor and Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 3.7 seconds, $23,481 each; 3. Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, 3.8, $15,654; 4. Jr. Dees/Tyler McKnight, 3.9, $11,000; 5. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, Erich Rogers/Cory Petska and Garrett Rogers/ Jake Minor, 4.1, $3,667 each; 8. Charly Crawford/Joseph Harrison, 4.3; 9. Coleman Proctor/Billie Jack Saebens, 4.7; 10. Dustin Egusquiza/Kory Koontz, 4.9; 11. Luke Brown/Jake Long, 5.0; 12. Chad Masters/Travis Graves, 6.2; 13. Clay Smith/Paul Eaves, 12.5; 14. Dustin Bird/Russell Cardoza, NT; 14. Tom Richards/Jeremy Buhler, NT. Average standings: 1. Erich Rogers/Cory Petska, 31.7 seconds on six head; 2. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 39.3; 3. Chad Masters/Travis Graves, 40.9; 4. Jr. Dees/Tyler McKnight, 26.8 on five head; 5. Luke Brown/Jake Long, 27.4; 6. Coleman Proctor/Billie Jack Saebens, 28.6. World standings: (headers) 1. Erich Rogers, $190,744; 2. Kaleb Driggers, $187,202; 3. Luke Brown, $178,092; 4. Clay Smith, $176,825; 5. Jr. Dees, $145,656; 6. Riley Minor, $141,068; 7. Clay Tryan, $130,518; 8. Dustin Egusquiza, $121,918; 9. Coleman Proctor, $121,360; 10. Charly Crawford, $118,052; 11. Dustin Bird, $114,519; 12. Cody Snow, $112,716; 13. Chad Masters, $110,739; 14. Tom Richards, $104,742; 15. Garrett Rogers, $102,607. (heelers) 1. Cory Petska, $190,744; 2. Junior Nogueira, $187,931; 3. Paul Eaves, $180,942; 4. Jake Long, $169,563; 5. Tyler McKnight, $146,066; 6. Brady Minor, $141,068; 7. Russell Cardoza, $136,004; 8. Billie Jack Saebens, $134,257; 9. Jade Corkill, $130,518; 10. Joseph Harrison, $122,293; 11. Kory Koontz, $119,133; 12. Travis Graves, $117,649; 13. Wesley Thorp, $114,317; 14. Jake Minor, $102,607; 15. Jeremy Buhler, $91,332.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Ryder Wright, 89 points on The Cervi Brothers Rodeo’s 2 Cookies, $26,231; 2. Brody Cress, 88.5, $20,731; 3. Jesse Wright, 86, $15,654; 4. (tie) Layton Green and Sterling Crawley, 85.5, $8,885 each; 6. Heith DeMoss, 84.5, $4,231; 7. (tie) Jacobs Crawley, Zeke Thurston and Clay Elliot, 83.5 each; 10. (tie) Hardy Braden and Taos Muncy, 81.5 each; 12. Cody DeMoss, 78; 13. CoBurn Bradshaw, 77; 14. Jake Wright, 75.5; 15. Audy Reed, 72. Average standings: 1. Brody Cress, 506.5 points on six head; 2. Sterling Crawley, 502; 3. CoBurn Bradshaw, 498.5; 4. Audy Reed, 480; 5. Ryder Wright, 437 on five; 6. Hardy Braden, 424. World standings: 1. Jacobs Crawley, $220,158; 2. Ryder Wright, $200,323; 3. Zeke Thurston, $199,917; 4. Brody Cress, $188,575; 5. CoBurn Bradshaw, $186,577; 6. Sterling Crawley, $163,069; 7. Hardy Braden, $159,947; 8. Cody DeMoss, $151,657; 9. Layton Green, $145,292; 10. Heith DeMoss, $125,338; 11. Taos Muncy, $116,171; 12. Jesse Wright, $109,053; 13. Jake Wright, $107,527; 14. Audy Reed, $104,687; 15. Clay Elliott, $99,332.

Tie-down roping: 1. Marty Yates, 6.9 seconds, $26,231; 2. (tie) Caleb Smidt and Marcos Costa,7.4, $18,192 each; 4. Cade Swor, 7.7, $11,000; 5. Timber Moore, 7.9, $6,769; 6. Ryan Jarrett, 8.0, $4,231; 7. Cory Solomon, 8.2; 8. Tuf Cooper, 8.4; 9. Randall Carlisle, 8.6; 10. J.C. Malone, 9.8; 11. Cooper Martin, 10.1; 12. Shane Hanchey, 10.3; 13. Trevor Brazile, Tyson Durfey and Matt Shiozawa, NT. Average standings: 1. Marcos Costa, 48.3 seconds on six head; 2. Tuf Cooper, 51.3; 3. Timber Moore, 53.2; 4. Cory Solomon, 55.5; 5. Shane Hanchey, 56.5; 6. J.C. Malone, 57.3. World standings: 1. Tuf Cooper, $226,675; 2. Marcos Costa, $197,267; 3. Marty Yates, $180,366; 4. Caleb Smidt, $174,617; 5. Trevor Brazile, $171,510; 6. Cade Swor, $157,017; 7. Shane Hanchey, $154,383; 8. Cooper Martin, $142,400; 9. Ryan Jarrett, $140,748; 10. Timber Moore, $137,846; 11. Tyson Durfey, $124,192; 12. Matt Shiozawa, $114,363; 13. $114,068; 14. Cory Solomon, $106,210; 15. Randall Carlisle, $104,451.

Barrel racing: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 13.49 seconds, $26,231; 2. Tiany Schuster, 13.52, $20,731; 3. Tillar Murray, 13.63, $15,654; 4. Taci Bettis, 13.72, $11,000; 5. (tie) Stevi Hillman, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi and Ivy Conrado, 13.74, $3,667 each; 8. Sydni Blanchard, 13.77; 9. Lisa Lockhart, 13.84; 10. Nellie Miller, 13.93; 11. Kassie Mowry, 13.96; 12. Kathy Grimes, 14.15; 13. Amberleigh, 18.73; 14. Kimmie Wall, 19.10; 15. Kellie Collier , 19.50. Average standings: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 81.24 seconds on six runs; 2. Ivy Conrado, 82.29; 3. Nellie Miller, 82.56; 4. Lisa Lockhart, 82.80; 5. Kathy Grimes, 83.39; 6. Tiany Schuster, 84.13. World standings: 1. Tiany Schuster, $281,108; 2. Hailey Kinsel, $219,130; 3. Stevi Hillman, $199,619; 4. Amberleigh Moore, $198,922; 5. Nellie Miller, $188,768; 6. Kassie Mowry, $166,624; 7. Ivy Conrado, $151,290; 8. Taci Bettis, $140,446; 9. Kathy Grimes, $139,555; 10. Lisa Lockhart, $138,397; 11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $138,327; 12. Tillar Murray, $118,443; 13. Sydni Blanchard, $108,131; 14. Kellie Collier, $97,569; 15. Kimmie Wall, $86,294.

Bull riding: 1. Trey Benton III, 92.5 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Bomb Pop, $27,077; 2. Sage Kimzey, 86, $21,577; 3. Jordan Hansen, 84.5, $16,500; 4. Cole Melancon, 83.5, $11,846; 5. Roscoe Jarboe, 71, $7,615; 6. (tie) Garrett Smith, Joe Frost, Ty Wallace, Tim Bingham, Jordan Spears, Dustin Bowen, Trevor Reiste, Guthrie Murray and Boudreaux Campbell, NS, *Brennon Eldred (sidelined with a concussion). Average standings: 1. Trey Benton III, 442.5 points on five head; 2. Sage Kimzey, 432; 3. Cole Melancon, 340 on four; 4. Joe Frost, 334.5; 5. Ty Wallace, 249.5 points on three head; 6. Garrett Smith, 172.5 points on two. World standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $340,229; 2. Garrett Smith, $253,797; 3. Trey Benton III, $236,747; 4. Ty Wallace, $215,660; 5. Joe Frost, $191,604; 6. Cole Melancon, $177,504; 7. Jordan Spears, $157,923; 8. Roscoe Jarboe, $141,201; 9. Tim Bingham, $129,515; 10. Jordan Hansen, $125,929; 11. Trevor Reiste, $107,121; 12. Dustin Bowen, $104,668; 13. Brennon Eldred, $102,991; 14. Boudreaux Campbell, $102,294; 15. Guthrie Murray, $97,288.

All-around world standings: 1. Trevor Brazile, $313,837; 2. Tuf Cooper, $266,253; 3. Junior Nogueira, $189,654; 4. Erich Rogers, $185,796; 5. Caleb Smidt, $184,414; 6. Marty Yates, $172,476; 7. Ryle Smith, $150,876; 8. Russell Cardoza, $149,026; 9. Dakota Eldridge, $140,995.