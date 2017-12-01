A Runaway Christmas

I was feeding my horses

On a Christmas Eve night

When I saw in the distance

A dim glowing red light

This pale light kept coming

’Til I saw the cause

A sick looking reindeer

And old Santa Claus

He looked so dejected

Gone was his Ho! Ho! Ho!

If he asked for a favour

I wouldn’t say “no”

“I’ve got me big troubles,”

Said the not jolly old elf

“My team here is useless

With toys still on the shelf,”

“This here is Rudolph

He’s down with the flu

Dasher has foot-rot

And Dancer has too.”

“Prancer has colic

He could even die

Vixen — arthritis

And Comet — pink eye.”

“Cupid’s got problems

He just don’t look the same

’Cause he broke off an antler

In a rough reindeer game.”

“These gifts must be delivered

Within a few hours

And there’s poor old Donner

He’s got the scours.”

Blitzen looked listless

His hair all frost-coated

It was then that I noticed

That he must be bloated.

“I wish I could help you,”

I quite sadly said

“I don’t have any reindeer

Just these Thoroughbreds.”

His eyes lit with promise

His mind I could read

“The faster the better

They’re just what I need!”

I said, “They’ve never been harnessed

It’s a sure runaway,”

He said to me sternly,

“Hook them up to the sleigh.”

He climbed up on the seat

Now his safety he’s gamblin’

’Cause this was a wreck

Just waitin’ to happen

They took off like lightning

His choice he’ll regret

’Cause this ride for old Santa

He won’t soon forget

The last thing I saw

Was a swift cloud of snow

And Santa up shouting

“Whoa! Whoa! Whoa!”

As for the toys

I’m not sure where they went

But I know they got scattered

Broken and bent

Some say he passed Steep Rock

Flying quite low

As he yelled, “Merry Christmas!

Whoa! Whoa! Whoa!”

So that is my story

And I’m sticking to it

But I’m hoping that next year

His reindeer can do it.