THE WESTERNERS

THE WARDENS

This trio of trail-toughened park wardens write authentic Canadian mountain music.

You can read the whole article in the December 2017/January 2018 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

COWBOY WAY

STARTING YOUR NEXT GREAT HORSE – PART 1 of 6

Renowned horse trainer, coach, author and instructor J.P. Forget guides you step-by-step on starting the young horse.

Click here to read more!

TRAILBLAZERS

WILF CARTER

From the Rockies to the radio, the inspiring story of Canada’s Yodelling Cowboy.

You can read the whole article in the December 2017/January 2018 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

RANCHING IN THE WEsT

LAND OF GOOD MEDICINE

Jim and Carol Hern and their ongoing diversification of the Bar Diamond Ranch.

You can read the whole article in the December 2017/January 2018 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

RANCH ROMANCE

Four stunning Western weddings showcase the leather and lace styling, down-home accents and, of course, the horses that complete their love story.

You can read the whole article in the December 2017/January 2018 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

COWBOY POETRY

A RUNAWAY CHRISTMAS

A poem by Ken Hoff.

Click here to read more!