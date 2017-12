Trey William Purdie

1997–2017

Steer wrestler, team roper and tie-down roper Trey Purdie of Delburne, Alta., passed away after a single-vehicle accident.

Trey was an apprentice electrician who also worked on the family ranch near Delburne. Purdie competed in the High School Rodeo Finals a number of times in the U.S., and was a multi-time Canadian high school champion. He had qualified to compete in the 2017 FCA Finals in Red Deer.