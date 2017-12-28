FCA Finals

2017 Foothills Cowboy Association Champions, back row, from left: Bareback Champion Brandon Dillman, Ladies Barrel Racing Champion Sandra Carter, Team Roping (Heeler) Champion Jim Cooper, Tie-Down Roping Champion Chad Gulick, Steer Wrestling Champion Walker Guthrie, Rookie of the Year Jason Smith, Saddle Bronc Champion Kole Ashbacher, All-Around Champion Chance Behmer. Front row, from left: Team Roping (Header) Champion Beau Cooper, Junior Barrels Champion Jenna Urasaki, Novice Horse Riding Champion Colton McKinney and Bull Riding Champion Armando Davila. Missing from the photo is Junior Steer Riding Champion Brandon Tetz and Junior Bull Riding Champion Blake Smith.

Congratulations to the 2017 Foothills Cowboy Association Champions! Additional honours handed out include the Stock of the Year Awards.

Steer Wrestling Horse — Wyzy, owned by The Guthries; Hazing Horse — Joe, owned by Gord Sandercock; Tie-Down Horse — Jo-Jo, owned by Jason Smith; Barrel Racing Horse — Ticket, owned by Susan Gulick; Junior Barrel Racing Horse — Pepper, owned by Jewel Pollock; Heading Horse — Maximus, owned by Grady Quam; Heeling Horse — Shotgun, owned by Jeff Quam; Saddle Bronc — Special Smoke, owned by Wilson/Yule; Bareback Horse — Sunday Stepper, owned by Richards Rodeo and Bull of the Year — Millers Cave, owned by Pengelly Rodeo.

