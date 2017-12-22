Merry Christmas to all the interesting folks who have graced the pages of Canadian Cowboy Country – especially to the ranch families, cowboys, rodeo contestants, rawhide braiders, writers, horse trainers, saddle makers, suggestion givers, artists, chuckwagon folk, photographers, encouragers, fashionistas, musicians, stock dog trainers, living legends, letter writers, bull ropers and especially to our legions of subscribers and advertisers who have – for over 20 years – invited us in to share their world with folks from across the nation, and now – around the world. Have a great holiday! Terri Mason, Editor, Canadian Cowboy Country