Tarp Keeps on Rolling

The striking tarp on Gary Gorst’s chuckwagon at the 2017 Calgary Stampede was the talk of the range. Co-sponsored by Chairman David Cornhill and CEO David Harris of AltaGas and Pat Ward of Painted Pony Energy, the tarp was created by Calgary artist Paul Van Ginkel from his original oil, Painted Pony Power.

“It was a 50-50 partnership between the energy companies on both sponsoring Gary and the donations to charity,” explains Pat Ward, a major collector of Van Ginkel’s original art.

The benefits of the beautiful tarp just keep on rolling. Early in September, the two energy companies hosted their planned charity, auctioning off the original 48″x72″ oil on canvas and donating over $29,000 to Foothills Therapeutic Riding, Will For Riding Foundation and Ronald McDonald House.

Since 1912 when iconic artist Charlie Russell sold his original art from the shade of the old grandstand, the Calgary Stampede and Western artists have enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship.

With the success and widespread attention the beautiful tarp generated, perhaps AltaGas and Painted Pony Energy have spearheaded a trend that will benefit all — drivers, artists, charities and fans of Western art.