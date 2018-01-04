The 13th annual Ranch Country Horse Sale was held September 9 in the High Chaparral Arena in Maple Creek, Sask., with quality weanlings, prospects, and broke ranch and rope horses on offer.

The 27 broke horses averaged $6,411, with the top five broke horses bringing $10,750. The high seller this year was CD Diamond Jay, a 2012 dun AQHA gelding consigned by Seth Abrahamson. CD Diamond Jay was purchased by Lane Palichuk of CW Livestock for $12,500.

The average of the 27 weanlings was $1,031, with the high seller being a black stud colt sired by Just Plain Rockin, offered by Ken and Marg Perrin, selling for $1,900 to Calvin and Susan Siegle.

Mark your calendars; the 14th annual Ranch Country Horse Sale goes September 8, 2018.