2017 Miss Rodeo Canada Brittney Chomistek. Photo courtesy MRC Committee. Congratulations to 20-year-old Brittney Chomistek of Medicine Hat, who was crowned Miss Rodeo Canada 2018 in the CFR arena during the height of the CFR competition. Brittney is the fourth generation raised on the family land northeast...
2017 Canadian Cowboys Champions
The 2017 Canadian Cowboys Champions, from left: Ladies Barrel Racing, Valerie Gillespie; Bull Riding, Callum Miller; Bareback, Clayton Bunney; Tie Down Roping, Layne Smith; Junior Steer Riding, Blake Smith; Saddle Bronc Riding and All Around Champion, Adam Gilchrist; Steer Wrestling, Trace Nickolson; Team Roping Heeler,...
2018 Stampede Royalty
From left: Princess Jaden Holle, Queen Lindsay Lockwood and Princess Jessica Wilson. Photo courtesy Calgary Stampede. Congratulations to 2018 Calgary Stampede Royalty! The 2018 Calgary Stampede Queen Lindsay Lockwood is completing her Bachelor of Arts with an honours specialization in psychology, with a goal to attend medical...
Fjellgaard’s Official Star
Gary Fjellgaard surrounded by his great-grandchildren at the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame “Star Walk” induction ceremony Congratulations to multi-award-winning B.C. singer/songwriter, Gary Fjellgaard, on his recent induction into the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame “Star Walk.” The Hall’s current membership honours over 300 remarkable talents, including such notables...
Homes of the West
Rolling Hills Castle
Susan and Brent Gutfriend had started their cattle ranch in 1986 after purchasing land from Susan’s parents and grandfather....
Recipes From the Range
Deep Dish Chicken Pot Pie
By Don and Ingrid Brestler Serves 4 to 6 Spice Crust 3 cups all purpose flour 2 tbsp instant minced onion powder 1 tsp...
Trail Blazers
Canadian Confederation – Part 6
Changes and Adaptations "All is change. The cattle came from elsewhere. So did the horses.” —When the Indians Became Cowboys, Peter...