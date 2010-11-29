I liked the way we used to do,

when cattle was plenty and folks was few.

The people gathered frum far and near, and

they barbacued a big fat steer.

The kids tried stayin’ awake because,

they reckoned they might ketch Santa Claus.

Next mornin’ you’d wake ’em up to see,

what he’d been and put on the Christmas tree.

It was Christmas then fer the rich and pore,

and every ranch was an open door.

The waddy that came on a company hoss

was treated the same as the owner and boss.

Nobody seemed to have a care,

you was in among friends or you wasn’t there.

For every feller in them days knew

to behave hisself as a man should do.

Some had new boots, which they’d shore admire

when they warmed their feet in front of the fire.

And the wimmin folks had new clothes too,

but not like the wimmin of these days do.

Sometimes a drifter came riding in,

some feller that never was seen agin.

And each Christmas day as the years went on

we used to wonder where they’d gone.

I like to recall the Christmas night.

The tops of the mountains capped with white.

The stars so bright they seemed to blaze,

and the foothills swum in a silver haze.

Them good old days is past and gone.

The time and the world and the change goes on.

And you cain’t do things like you used to do

when cattle was plenty and folks was few.

The Old Time Christmas by Bruce Kiskaddon was originally published on the Western Livestock Journal calendar in 1933.