The gardeners in my area have been complaining non-stop for the last while about the abundance of zucchini that grew this year, so I thought I would share with everyone a great recipe that I came across for Zucchini Chocolate Chip Cookies!

The book Animal, Vegetable, Miracle by Barbara Kingsolver is the story of a family who gives up their usual eating habits to try to live entirely off the land for a year. They start their own garden, and source out local and organic farmers for the foods they can’t grow. One of the recipes they provide in the book is of Zucchini Chocolate Chip Cookies (no, the chocolate chips don’t fit into their guidelines, but with 2 young daughters, they had to have some leniencies!). The zucchini makes the cookies extra soft and chewy, and I’d like to think they’re a healthy version of one of the world’s most popular sweets!

Here’s the recipe (which I found on their website):

1 egg, beaten

1?2 cup butter, softened

1?2 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup honey

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

Combine in large bowl.

1 cup white flour

1 cup whole wheat flour

1?2 tsp baking soda

1?4 tsp salt

1?4 tsp cinnamon

1?4 tsp nutmeg

Combine in a separate, small bowl and blend into liquid mixture

1 cup finely shredded zucchini

12 oz chocolate chips

Stir these into other ingredients, mix well. Drop by spoonful onto greased baking sheet, and flatten with the back of a spoon. Bake at 350°, 10 to 15 minutes. Makes about 2 dozen cookies!

Enjoy, and make sure to let us know what you think of the recipe!