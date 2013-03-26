More Tickets Released for Twisted Tea Ski Louise Stampede!

Are you tough enough to buck the mountain?
March 30th, 2013
Lake Louise Ski Area
“Canadian Rockies Biggest, Canada’s Best”
Pitting Canada’s Top Rodeo Cowboys and Cowgirls against the Canadian Rockies Steepest Slopes!
Check out this link for March 29th kick off party information:
http://www.facebook.com/events/105143983007789/?context=create#
All times and events listed below are tentative.
Friday March 29th, 2013 – Ranchman’s Ski Louise Stampede Kick Off Party
@9:00PM
- Kickoff party in Calgary, everyone is invited. We will be in the same area as cowboy hospitality during Calgary Stampede and Ranchman’s PBR.
Saturday March 30th, 2013 – Twisted Tea Ski Louise Stampede presented by Ranchman’s
@8:30AM
- Registration opens in the Whiskyjack Cafeteria are near Season Pass desk
- Every participant needs to check in before they race. If you bought any package of any sort you’ll need to pick it up here and pay the remainder of the fees you owe.
@11:30AM
- Registration closes
@11:45AM
- Xcourse Race participants will be encouraged to be at the top of the Xcourse
@12:00PM
- Xcourse race starts
- No timing, instructors at base of Xcourse to point out winner and send winner back to the top to race again.
@4:00PM
- Stampede Race Contestants to take last lift up to race.
@4:30PM
- Stampede Race time
- Drinks available on the Kokanee Kabin deck, Great Bear Room, or Powder Keg Lounge (outlets open daily)
@5:30PM
- Shuttle bus will start running pickups at Lake Louise Inn, Great Divide Lodge, and Chateau Lake Louise ($2 per person, each way = $4 round trip)
@7:00PM
- Dinner/Dance registration table opens
- Lodge of the Ten Peaks opens to guests
- Silent Auction open/starts for guests
- Bar will be open
- Dinner/Dance Tickets @ door $50 if available.
@7:30PM
- Dinner will be served
@9:30PM
- Silent Auction closes
- Dance only tickets can be bought for $20.
@10:00PM
- Payment for Silent Auction final
- Band Starts
@1:30AM
- Band stops playing
@2:00AM
- Last shuttle bus departs LLSA
Check yourself into the event through the link below to the Facebook Event Page
http://www.facebook.com/events/335974503189475/
Source: Everything Cowboy