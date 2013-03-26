More Tickets Released for Twisted Tea Ski Louise Stampede!

Are you tough enough to buck the mountain?

March 30th, 2013

Lake Louise Ski Area

“Canadian Rockies Biggest, Canada’s Best”

Pitting Canada’s Top Rodeo Cowboys and Cowgirls against the Canadian Rockies Steepest Slopes!

From the overwhelming response to the day we’ve had to move into a bigger venue at the ski area. The evening dinner & festivities will now take place in the main room of the main Lake Louise Lodge. Very easy to find and will accommodate you, your friends and your friend’s friends!
We are working to make this an awesome day for everyone in support of a great cause, The Canadian Professional Rodeo Sports Medicine Team.
Due to the bigger venue we have now released approximately 40 more tickets available on SkiLouiseStampede.com for $45. If there are any tickets available the day of, they will be $50 at the door.
The weekend starts Friday night with our Presenting Sponsor Ranchmans Kick Off Party! Registered contestants will enjoy extra perks and hospitality from Ranchmans like VIP service starting at 9:00pm.

Check out this link for March 29th kick off party information:

http://www.facebook.com/events/105143983007789/?context=create#

There are 56 Cowboys & Cowgirls registered to race on Saturday. If you are racing, please try and arrive at the hill early (as early as possible after a night at Ranchmans)
Please keep in mind that this is the Easter Long Weekend and if you plan on renting skis or snowboards, boots or bindings that there will be an expected long line. Plan accordingly

All times and events listed below are tentative.

Friday March 29th, 2013 – Ranchman’s Ski Louise Stampede Kick Off Party

@9:00PM

  • Kickoff party in Calgary, everyone is invited. We will be in the same area as cowboy hospitality during Calgary Stampede and Ranchman’s PBR.

Saturday March 30th, 2013 – Twisted Tea Ski Louise Stampede presented by Ranchman’s 

@8:30AM

  • Registration opens in the Whiskyjack Cafeteria are near Season Pass desk
  • Every participant needs to check in before they race. If you bought any package of any sort you’ll need to pick it up here and pay the remainder of the fees you owe.

@11:30AM

  • Registration closes

@11:45AM

  • Xcourse Race participants will be encouraged to be at the top of the Xcourse

@12:00PM

  • Xcourse race starts
  • No timing, instructors at base of Xcourse to point out winner and send winner back to the top to race again.

@4:00PM 

  • Stampede Race Contestants to take last lift up to race.

@4:30PM

  • Stampede Race time
  • Drinks available on the Kokanee Kabin deck, Great Bear Room, or Powder Keg Lounge (outlets open daily)

@5:30PM

  • Shuttle bus will start running pickups at Lake Louise Inn, Great Divide Lodge, and Chateau Lake Louise ($2 per person, each way = $4 round trip)

@7:00PM

  • Dinner/Dance registration table opens
  • Lodge of the Ten Peaks opens to guests
  • Silent Auction open/starts for guests
  • Bar will be open
  • Dinner/Dance Tickets @ door $50 if available.

@7:30PM

  • Dinner will be served

@9:30PM

  • Silent Auction closes
  • Dance only tickets can be bought for $20.

@10:00PM

  • Payment for Silent Auction final
  • Band Starts

@1:30AM

  • Band stops playing

@2:00AM

  • Last shuttle bus departs LLSA

Check yourself into the event through the link below to the Facebook Event Page

http://www.facebook.com/events/335974503189475/

Source: Everything Cowboy

