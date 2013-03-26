More Tickets Released for Twisted Tea Ski Louise Stampede!

Are you tough enough to buck the mountain?

March 30th, 2013

Lake Louise Ski Area

“Canadian Rockies Biggest, Canada’s Best”

Pitting Canada’s Top Rodeo Cowboys and Cowgirls against the Canadian Rockies Steepest Slopes!

From the overwhelming response to the day we’ve had to move into a bigger venue at the ski area. The evening dinner & festivities will now take place in the main room of the main Lake Louise Lodge. Very easy to find and will accommodate you, your friends and your friend’s friends!

We are working to make this an awesome day for everyone in support of a great cause, The Canadian Professional Rodeo Sports Medicine Team.

Due to the bigger venue we have now released approximately 40 more tickets available on SkiLouiseStampede.com for $45. If there are any tickets available the day of, they will be $50 at the door.

The weekend starts Friday night with our Presenting Sponsor Ranchmans Kick Off Party! Registered contestants will enjoy extra perks and hospitality from Ranchmans like VIP service starting at 9:00pm.

Check out this link for March 29th kick off party information: http://www.facebook.com/events/105143983007789/?context=create#

There are 56 Cowboys & Cowgirls registered to race on Saturday. If you are racing, please try and arrive at the hill early (as early as possible after a night at Ranchmans)

Please keep in mind that this is the Easter Long Weekend and if you plan on renting skis or snowboards, boots or bindings that there will be an expected long line. Plan accordingly

All times and events listed below are tentative.

Friday March 29th, 2013 – Ranchman’s Ski Louise Stampede Kick Off Party

@9:00PM

Kickoff party in Calgary, everyone is invited. We will be in the same area as cowboy hospitality during Calgary Stampede and Ranchman’s PBR.

Saturday March 30th, 2013 – Twisted Tea Ski Louise Stampede presented by Ranchman’s

@8:30AM

Registration opens in the Whiskyjack Cafeteria are near Season Pass desk

are near Season Pass desk Every participant needs to check in before they race. If you bought any package of any sort you’ll need to pick it up here and pay the remainder of the fees you owe.

@11:30AM

Registration closes

@11:45AM

Xcourse Race participants will be encouraged to be at the top of the Xcourse

@12:00PM

Xcourse race starts

No timing, instructors at base of Xcourse to point out winner and send winner back to the top to race again.

@4:00PM

Stampede Race Contestants to take last lift up to race.

@4:30PM

Stampede Race time

Drinks available on the Kokanee Kabin deck, Great Bear Room, or Powder Keg Lounge (outlets open daily)

@5:30PM

Shuttle bus will start running pickups at Lake Louise Inn, Great Divide Lodge, and Chateau Lake Louise ($2 per person, each way = $4 round trip)

@7:00PM

Dinner/Dance registration table opens

Lodge of the Ten Peaks opens to guests

Silent Auction open/starts for guests

Bar will be open

Dinner/Dance Tickets @ door $50 if available.

@7:30PM

Dinner will be served

@9:30PM

Silent Auction closes

Dance only tickets can be bought for $20.

@10:00PM

Payment for Silent Auction final

Band Starts

@1:30AM

Band stops playing

@2:00AM

Last shuttle bus departs LLSA

Check yourself into the event through the link below to the Facebook Event Page

http://www.facebook.com/events/335974503189475/

