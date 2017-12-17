2017 – Round 10 – Final Results

Here are the National Finals Rodeo tenth performance results from Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Bareback riding: (tie) Steven Dent on Pete Carr’s Classic Pro Rodeo’s Scarlett’s Web and Mason Clements on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Utah Top Flight, 88 points, $23,481 each; 3. Bill Tutor, 87.5, $15,654; 4. (tie) Richmond Champion and Ty Breuer, 86.5, $8,885 each; 6. J.R. Vezain, 86, $4,231; 7. Tim O’Connell, 85.5; 8. Caleb Bennett, 84; 9. Tanner Aus, 82.5; 10. Clayton Biglow, 82; 11. Orin Larsen, 81.5; 12. Wyatt Denny, 81; 13. R.C. Landingham, 79.5; 14. Jake Vold, NS. Jake Vold (out for the last two rounds after dislocated knee). Average standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, 853.5 points on 10 head; 2. Richmond Champion, 847.5; 3. J.R. Vezain, 842; 4. Caleb Bennett, 835.5; 5. Tanner Aus, 829.5; 6. Steven Dent, 825; 7. Ty Breuer, 814.5; 8. Bill Tutor, 802.5. World standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, $371,416; 2. Richmond Champion, $268,511; 3. Tanner Aus, $235,715; 4. J.R. Vezain, $220,831; 5. Clayton Biglow, $200,557; 6. Caleb Bennett, $195,088; 7. Jake Vold, $185,706; 8. Orin Larsen, $171,009; 9. Steven Dent, $170,709; 10. Mason Clements, $166,486; 11. Bill Tutor, $166,398; 12. Jake Brown, $161,866; 13. Ty Breuer, $145,645; 14. Wyatt Denny, $140,084; 15. R.C. Landingham, $106,031.

Steer wrestling: 1. Tyler Waguespack, 3.2 seconds, $26,231; 2. Scott Guenthner, 3.6, $20,731; 3. J.D. Struxness, 4.2, $15,654; 4. Ty Erickson, 4.5, $11,000; 5. Jon Ragatz, 4.7, $6,769; 6. Kyle Irwin, 4.8, $4,231; 7. Olin Hannum, 4.9; 8. Chason Floyd, 5.1; 9. (tie) Tyler Pearson and Dakota Eldridge, 5.2 each; 11. Ryle Smith, Baylor Roche, Tanner Milan, Nick Guy and Rowdy Parrott, NT. Average standings: 1. Dakota Eldridge, 45.4 seconds on 10 head; 2. Tyler Pearson, 45.9; 3. Kyle Irwin, 46.6; 4. J.D. Struxness, 56.5; 5. Scott Guenthner, 58.3; 6. Ty Erickson, 66.0; 7. Rowdy Parrott, 41.4 on nine; 8. Olin Hannum, 43.5. World standings: 1. Tyler Pearson, $265,457; 2. Ty Erickson, $263,267; 3. Dakota Eldridge, $245,333; 4. Tyler Waguespack, $231,277; 5. Kyle Irwin, $194,819; 6. Scott Guenthner, $186,839; 7. J.D. Struxness, $185,921; 8. Tanner Milan, $156,266; 9. Olin Hannum, $145,631; 10. Baylor Roche, $144,455; 11. Chason Floyd, $143,018; 12. Rowdy Parrott, $142,704; 13. Jon Ragatz, $137,178; 14. Nick Guy, $110,878; 15. Ryle Smith, $103,463.

Team roping: 1. Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, 4.1 seconds, $26,231; 2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.7, $20,731; 3. Coleman Proctor/Billie Jack Saebens, 4.8, $15,654; 4. Chad Masters/Travis Graves, 5.4, $11,000; 5. Erich Rogers/Cory Petska, 8.3, $6,769; 6. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 9.6, $4,231; 7. Charly Crawford/Joseph Harrison, 9.8; 8. Dustin Egusquiza/Kory Koontz, 10.0; 9. Luke Brown/Jake Long, Clay Smith/Paul Eaves, Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, Dustin Bird/Russell Cardoza, Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, Tom Richards/Jeremy Buhler and Jr. Dees/Tyler McKnight, NT. Average standings: 1. Chad Masters/Travis Graves, 61.2 seconds on 10 head; 2. Erich Rogers/Cory Petska, 53.9 on nine; 3. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 56.7; 4. Coleman Proctor/Billie Jack Saebens, 61.6; 5. Charly Crawford/Joseph Harrison, 43.0 on eight; 6. Dustin Egusquiza/Kory Koontz, 45.3; 7. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 58.9; 8. Luke Brown/Jake Long, 36.2 on seven. World standings: (headers) 1. Erich Rogers, $265,417; 2. Kaleb Driggers, $254,471; 3. Riley Minor, $220,183; 4. Luke Brown, $216,804; 5. Clay Smith, $197,556; 6. Chad Masters, $195,778; 7. Coleman Proctor, $184,398; 8. Dustin Egusquiza, $182,206; 9. Charly Crawford, $156,552; 10. Clay Tryan, $153,999; 11. Jr. Dees, $149,887; 12. Garrett Rogers, $133,069; 13. Dustin Bird, $114,519; 14. Cody Snow, $112,716; 15. Tom Richards, $111,511.(heelers) 1. Cory Petska, $265,417; 2. Junior Nogueira, $255,201; 3. Brady Minor, $220,183; 4. Jake Long, $208,275; 5. Travis Graves, $202,688; 6. Paul Eaves, $201,673; 7. Billie Jack Saebens, $197,295; 8. Kory Koontz, $179,421; 9. Joseph Harrison, $160,793; 10. Jade Corkill, $153,999; 11. Tyler McKnight, $150,297; 12. Russell Cardoza, $136,004; 13. Jake Minor, $133,069; 14. Wesley Thorp, $114,317; 15. Jeremy Buhler, $98,102.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Taos Muncy, 87.5 points on Bar T Rodeo’s Son of Sadie, $26,231; 2. (tie) CoBurn Bradshaw and Jake Wright, 86.5, $18,192 each. 4. Brody Cress, 86, $11,000; 5. Clay Elliott, 83.5, $6,769; 6. (tie) Cody DeMoss and Hardy Braden, 82, $2,115 each; 8. Zeke Thurston, 79.5; 9. Jacobs Crawley, Layton Green, Sterling Crawley, Ryder Wright, Heith DeMoss, Audy Reed and Jesse Wright, NT. Average standings: 1. Brody Cress, 841.5 points on 10 head; 2. Hardy Braden, 764 on nine; 3. CoBurn Bradshaw, 757.5; 4. Sterling Crawley, 742.5; 5. Audy Reed, 721.5; 6. Jake Wright, 718.5; 7. Ryder Wright, 702.5 on eight; 8. Jacobs Crawley, 649.5.World standings: 1. Ryder Wright, $284,938; 2. Brody Cress, $282,287; 3. CoBurn Bradshaw, $274,577; 4. Hardy Braden, $262,966; 5. Jacobs Crawley, $233,274; 6. Sterling Crawley, $215,530; 7. Zeke Thurston, $199,917; 8. Jake Wright, $168,450; 9. Layton Green, $156,292; 10. Cody DeMoss, $155,887; 11. Taos Muncy, $142,402; 12. Audy Reed, $133,033; 13. Heith DeMoss, $129,568; 14. Clay Elliott, $121,755; 15. Jesse Wright, $109,053.

Tie-down roping: 1. Marcos Costa, 7.8 seconds, $26,231; 2. Cory Solomon, 8.1, $20,731; 3. Tyson Durfey, 8.2, $15,654; 4. Caleb Smidt, 8.3, $11,000; 5. (tie) Marty Yates and Cade Swor, 8.9, $5,500 each; 7. Trevor Brazile, 9.9; 8. (tie) Ryan Jarrett and Cooper Martin, 10.1 each; 10. J.C. Malone, 10.9; 11. Tuf Cooper, 11.0; 12. Matt Shiozawa, 11.4; 13. Timber Moore, 11.5; 14. Randall Carlisle, 13.7; 15. Shane Hanchey, 14.1. Average standings: 1. Marcos Costa, 81.3 seconds on 10 head; 2. Tuf Cooper, 91.0; 3. Cory Solomon, 96.5; 4. Cade Swor, 103.7; 5. Shane Hanchey, 103.9; 6. Marty Yates, 84.5 on nine; 7. J.C. Malone, 86.2; 8. Timber Moore, 87.1. World standings: 1. Marcos Costa, $317,421; 2. Tuf Cooper, $301,983; 3. Marty Yates, $233,673; 4. Cade Swor, $210,748; 5. Caleb Smidt, $209,098; 6. Shane Hanchey, $203,460; 7. Cory Solomon, $202,460; 8. Trevor Brazile, $177,010; 9. Cooper Martin, $151,284; 10. Timber Moore, $148,423; 11. Ryan Jarrett, $144,979; 12. Tyson Durfey, $139,846; 13. Matt Shiozawa, $135,094; 14. J.C. Malone, $132,261; 15. Randall Carlisle, $130,681.

Barrel racing: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 13.17 seconds, $26,231; 2. Sydni Blanchard, 13.39, $20,731; 3. Amberleigh Moore, 13.42, $15,654; 4. Taci Bettis, 13.54, $11,000; 5. Ivy Conrado, 13.60, $6,769; 6. Lisa Lockhart, 13.76, $4,231; 7. Nellie Miller, 13.85; 8. Tiany Schuster, 13.92; 9. Kathy Grimes, 13.97; 10. Tillar Murray, 14.0; 11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.08; 12. Kellie Collier, 14.25; 13. Stevi Hillman, 14.35; 14. Kassie Mowry, 18.49; 15. Kimmie Wall, 21.83. Average standings: 1. Nellie Miller, 137.32 seconds on 10 runs; 2. Ivy Conrado, 137.4; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 138.12; 4. Tillar Murray, 142.89; 5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 144.01; 6. Hailey Kinsel, 144.95; 7. Kathy Grimes, 149.55; 8. Kellie Collier, 153.08. World standings: 1. Nellie Miller, $308,498; 2. Hailey Kinsel, $288,092; 3. Tiany Schuster, $285,339; 4. Amberleigh Moore, $240,806; 5. Ivy Conrado, $232,521; 6. Tillar Murray, $203,904; 7. Lisa Lockhart, $203,550; 8. Stevi Hillman, $199,619; 9. Kassie Mowry, $189,047; 10. Taci Bettis, $162,446; 11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $161,173; 12. Kathy Grimes, $150,978; 13. Sydni Blanchard, $144,516; 14. Kellie Collier, $108,146; 15. Kimmie Wall, $86,294.

Bull riding: 1. Sage Kimzey, 88 points on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo’s Girl Money, $28,981; 2. Jordan Spears, 86, $23,481; 3. Joe Frost, 82.5, $18,404; 4. Ty Wallace, 80.5, $13,750; 5. Garrett Smith, Trey Benton III, Tim Bingham, Cole Melancon, Dustin Bowen, Jordan Hansen, Roscoe Jarboe, Trevor Reiste, Guthrie Murray, Brennon Eldred and Boudreaux Campbell, NS. Average standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, 601.5 points on seven head; 2. Joe Frost, 585; 3. Trey Benton III, 530.5 on six; 4. Ty Wallace, 500.5; 5. Cole Melancon, 340 on four; 6. Jordan Hansen, 338; 7. Jordan Spears, 254 on three; 8. Garrett Smith, 252.5. World standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $436,479; 2. Trey Benton III, $322,208; 3. Ty Wallace, $305,352; 4. Joe Frost, $304,566; 5. Garrett Smith, $260,143; 6. Cole Melancon, $200,350; 7. Jordan Spears, $197,057; 8. Jordan Hansen, $180,295; 9. Roscoe Jarboe, $156,855; 10. Boudreaux Campbell, $144,601; 11. Tim Bingham, $129,515; 12. Guthrie Murray, $124,576; 13. Trevor Reiste, $107,121; 14. Dustin Bowen, $104,668; 15. Brennon Eldred, $102,991.

All-around world standings: 1. Tuf Cooper, $341,560; 2. Trevor Brazile, $319,337; 3. Dakota Eldridge, $268,553; 4. Erich Rogers, $260,470; 5. Junior Nogueira, $256,923; 6. Marty Yates, $225,784; 7. Caleb Smidt, $218,894; 8. Ryle Smith, $150,876; 9. Russell Cardoza, $149,026.