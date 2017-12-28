FCA Finals

Congratulations to the 2017 Foothills Cowboy Association Champions! Additional honours handed out include the Stock of the Year Awards.

Steer Wrestling Horse — Wyzy, owned by The Guthries; Hazing Horse — Joe, owned by Gord Sandercock; Tie-Down Horse — Jo-Jo, owned by Jason Smith; Barrel Racing Horse — Ticket, owned by Susan Gulick; Junior Barrel Racing Horse — Pepper, owned by Jewel Pollock; Heading Horse — Maximus, owned by Grady Quam; Heeling Horse — Shotgun, owned by Jeff Quam; Saddle Bronc — Special Smoke, owned by Wilson/Yule; Bareback Horse — Sunday Stepper, owned by Richards Rodeo and Bull of the Year — Millers Cave, owned by Pengelly Rodeo.