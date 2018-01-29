Fjellgaard’s Official Star

Gary Fjellgaard surrounded by his great-grandchildren at the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame “Star Walk” induction ceremony

Congratulations to multi-award-winning B.C. singer/songwriter, Gary Fjellgaard, on his recent induction into the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame “Star Walk.”

The Hall’s current membership honours over 300 remarkable talents, including such notables as Michael Buble, Bryan Adams, Randy Bachman, Chief Dan George, Diana Krall and Valdy. Starwalk members are featured on the Granville Street sidewalk in downtown Vancouver and in the Starwalk photo gallery in the Orpheum lobby.

An icon of the Canadian music scene, some of Fjellgaard’s popular songs include “Ten Years Old & Barefoot,” “Dance with This Old Cowboy” and “Somewhere on the Island.”

From left, B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame board member, Tom Carter, Gary Fjellgaard and BCEHOF president, Rob Haynes

