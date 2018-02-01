Trailblazers

Jerry Ambler

Alberta rodeo competitor Jerry Ambler revolutionized the rodeo sport of bronc riding.

You can read the whole article in the February/March 2018 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

Ranching In The West

Grizzlies & Longhorns

From grass-fattened beef and timed-event cattle to sheep and horses, the Thiessens livestock is as varied as their interests.

Wildfire

The summer of 2018 will be known as the summer of the wildfires. We touch on some of the devastation and rebuilding.

COWBOY WAY

STARTING YOUR NEXT GREAT HORSE – PART 1 of 6

Renowned horse trainer, J.P. Forget, with Part Two of his six-part series on starting a young horse.

Rancher’s Special

What Works For Us

An interview with three diverse ranchers on their preparations for a stress-free calving season.

COWBOY POETRY

The One Who Checks the Pens

A poem by Doris Bircham.

