When it comes to feedin’ calves

There’s a lot of things one needs

Like sheltered corrals and drainage,

Clean water and good feed.

And in spite of k.d. lang,

Much to cattlemen’s relief,

Most of the population’s

Still into eatin’ beef.

But with truckin’ and the banker,

Feed and vet bills to be paid

And fluctuating markets

Seems there’s little to be made.

Yet in this risky business

The payoff may be double

If some keen observer

Is out there spottin’ trouble.

Someone who sees an ear down,

A glazed or runny eye,

Who checks the slightest limp

Or a head that’s held too high,

Spots icicles on tassels,

A tail turned to a rope,

A muzzle full of quills

Or a tendency to bloat,

Breathin’ that’s fast or raspy,

Snotty noses or dry coughs,

And who checks out any calf

Slow comin’ to the trough,

Who sees a switchin’ steer

Lumps that show up anywhere

And who takes the time to study

The sheen and lay of hair.

With eyes just like an eagle,

The penchecker makes the rounds;

Nothing goes unnoticed,

Not one blood spot on the ground.

And the red ink or the black

May very well depend

On the calf-smarts and the know-how

Of the one who checks the pens.

The One Who Checks the Pens was excerpted from Teamwork by Doris Bircham.