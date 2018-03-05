2018 Stampede Royalty

Congratulations to 2018 Calgary Stampede Royalty!

The 2018 Calgary Stampede Queen Lindsay Lockwood is completing her Bachelor of Arts with an honours specialization in psychology, with a goal to attend medical school in the future.

2018 Calgary Stampede Princess Jaden Holle is working towards a Bachelor of Education through the Metis Teacher Education Program delivered by the University of Saskatchewan, and 2018 Calgary Stampede Princess Jessica Wilson, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in biology from St. Mary’s University.

Throughout their reign, the Royalty will make more than 400 appearances as ambassadors of the Calgary Stampede, promoting western heritage and values in Calgary and around the world. For more, visit the Calgary Stampede website.