Merritt Ranch Rodeo

Teams from 14 working ranches in B.C. rode into Merritt, B.C., in August for the annual Nicola Valley ranch rodeo and first annual Norman Lindley Memorial saddle bronc competition.

The all-day event began with a ranch horse competition, won by Morgan Saranchuk of the Blue Goose Cattle Company out of the Cariboo-Chilcotin with a score of 142.5 points. Curt Martindale from the Douglas Lake Ranch Portland Division was voted the Top Hand by his fellow competitors, while the Tough Luck Award went to Robin Coutlee from the Coldstream Ranch outside Vernon. This year’s overall team title went to the Douglas Lake Ranch North Division, (formerly Alkali Lake Ranch) with cowboys Joe Roberson, Mark Elliott, Ryder Wasilow and Kayo Toews, followed by the Sippola Ranch in second, and the River Ranch in third.

The saddle bronc event, held in honour of the late Norman Lindley, was won by Nicola Ranch cowboy, Charles Joyal.