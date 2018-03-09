Queen of the Rodeo

Congratulations to 20-year-old Brittney Chomistek of Medicine Hat, who was crowned Miss Rodeo Canada 2018 in the CFR arena during the height of the CFR competition.

Brittney is the fourth generation raised on the family land northeast of Medicine Hat. This third-year Bachelor of Elementary Education student has a goal of teaching grade one in a rural school. Brittney volunteers as a head coach for a junior high boys’ basketball team and is the Youth Ambassador and spokesperson for the southeast Alberta United Way.

To book Miss Rodeo Canada for an appearance, visit missrodeocanada.ca