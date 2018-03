Congratulations to Canadian Cowboys Assoc. (CCA) Vice President Brady Bertram and his wife Jimmie Jean (JJ) on the birth of their daughter, Sawyer Rhoda Jean, born November 20. She weighed 6 lbs 14 oz. Brady is the 2015 and 2016 CCA Bareback Champion and JJ is an accomplished barrel racer. The couple ranch near Piapot, Sask.