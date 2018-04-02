Trailblazers
The Death of cattle kate
A century after her murder, an innocent Canadian homesteader’s name is finally cleared.
You can read the whole article in the April/May 2018 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
Ranching In The West
The War on Boar
The U.S. is overrun with dangerous and destructive feral pigs — and now they are here.
Western in bloom
The new styles and fresh looks of this spring’s latest casual wear in western fashion.
Western vacation travel guide
Iconic, must-see heritage sites highlight the ingenuity and travails of living in the West.
COWBOY WAY
STARTING YOUR NEXT GREAT HORSE – PART 3 of 6
Renowned horse trainer, J.P. Forget, with part three of his six-part series on starting a young horse.
Rancher’s Special
What Works For Us – Branding
An interview with three diverse ranchers on their preparations for a smooth-running branding day.
COWBOY POETRY
Goose egg
A poem by Bud McKague.