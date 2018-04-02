Trailblazers

The Death of cattle kate

A century after her murder, an innocent Canadian homesteader’s name is finally cleared.

You can read the whole article in the April/May 2018 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine.

Ranching In The West

The War on Boar

The U.S. is overrun with dangerous and destructive feral pigs — and now they are here.

Western in bloom

The new styles and fresh looks of this spring’s latest casual wear in western fashion.

Western vacation travel guide

Iconic, must-see heritage sites highlight the ingenuity and travails of living in the West.

COWBOY WAY

STARTING YOUR NEXT GREAT HORSE – PART 3 of 6

Renowned horse trainer, J.P. Forget, with part three of his six-part series on starting a young horse.

Rancher’s Special

What Works For Us – Branding

An interview with three diverse ranchers on their preparations for a smooth-running branding day.

COWBOY POETRY

Goose egg

A poem by Bud McKague.

