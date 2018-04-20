Finstad Inducted

Congratulations to agriculture and rodeo writer and broadcaster Dianne Finstad, who was one of twelve notables inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum in Red Deer, Alta.

Finstad has covered rodeo, agriculture and the stories of countless farm families through her 30+ years, including with her award-winning TV program, The Business of Farming. She is a regular contributor to Canadian Cowboy Country. “The one thing that hasn’t changed is the stories, and that is what I love the most. Cowboys are great storytellers,” she said. She added, “Nowhere in my wildest dreams did I think I would be in the (Alberta) Sports Hall of Fame.”

Finstad is also looking forward to the CFR moving to Red Deer. “It is really exciting, and I think it will be great for the sport. We are really looking forward to showcasing Red Deer to the rodeo community,” she said.

Finstad is the second woman to receive the Bell Memorial Award, and with that, she is joining the ranks of sports writer notables such as John Down, the late Dwayne Erickson, Terry Jones and Ron MacLean.

For more, visit ashfm.ca.