We’d made a wild and hard old run

A thousand miles or more

And I’m sittin’ high in the average

With just one pony more

On his withers sat my riggin’

Just where it ought to set

And I got a go out of the box

As good as you could get

Reversing in his crankin’ back

He’s kicking high and wild

And I just sit there hookin’

‘Till the judges have to smile

And when the whistle blasted

With its loud and welcome call

I’m reared back on my riggin’

And he hasn’t slowed at all

Then walking back towards the chutes

I hear the words I hate –

The judges’ words of “Sorry, boy,

I got you at the gate.”

Goose Egg was excerpted from The Silent Partner (& Other Cowboy Poetry) written in 1967 by the late cowboy poet, Bud McKague of Peachland, B.C. The note with the poem says: “Ellie Lewis got so busy bossin’ the chutes for Joe Kelsey at Vancouver, Washington one year that he forgot to put his spurs on before takin’ his bare-back. That’s what inspired this one, and guess what! This cheered him up some.”