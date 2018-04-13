The Mane Event, the original horse expo in Western Canada, is a horse lover’s paradise of shopping, learning and visiting! The signature show of the Mane Event is the Trainers Challenge, sponsored by Canadian Cowboy Country magazine.

The format features three trainers, three horses supplied by Ace of Clubs Quarter Horses and three well-respected judges. These experts demonstrate a number of different ways that horses can be gentled, and at the end this is by no means a “broke” horse but it’s a good start for the trainer’s that will take over.

The 2018 Mane Event Trainers Challenge will feature well-known trainers Alex Alves, Jason Irwin and Kade Mills. Judges this year are rancher and working cowboy Russell Clemitson of Westwold, B.C., movie man John Scott of Longview, Alta., and horse trainer, coach and judge Lyle Jackson of Cochrane, Alta.

The Mane Event runs Apr 27–29 at Westerner Park in Red Deer, Alta. For more, visit red-deer.maneeventexpo.com.