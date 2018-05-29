2018 Calgary Stampede Indian Princess

The Calgary Stampede is proud to introduce Cieran Starlight as the 2018 Indian Princess.

Following two weeks of competition that included public speaking and performances of traditional dance, Starlight was selected from a group of five exceptionally talented, diverse and educated contestants.

Cieran Starlight is a 21-year-old Jingle Dress dancer from Tsuut’ina First Nation. She is attending Alberta College of Art & Design where she is studying to obtain her Bachelor of Fine Arts with plans to complete her Masters of Fine Arts.

An all-around artist, Starlight recently had paintings showcased in a local gallery in Calgary. She is also an avid bead worker with a special talent for beading, sewing and designing traditional regalia.

The Calgary Stampede Indian Princess represents all five nations of Treaty 7 — Kainai, Tsuut’ina, Stoney Nakoda, Siksika and Piikani — as well as Indian Village and the Calgary Stampede. The 2018 Indian Princess will make hundreds of appearances locally, nationally and internationally throughout her reign.