Empty Saddles: Doris Christine Bircham

By Terri Mason
Doris Christine Bircham
1938–2018

As Doris Bircham always said, she was “partnered with the same man, the same ranch and the same prairie wind forever.” A career nurse and home care specialist, she was also an award-winning writer who often contributed to Canadian Cowboy Country.

Doris was known across the West as a fine poet and one of the original organizers of the Maple Creek Cowboy Poetry Gathering. A lifelong, award-winning rancher in the hills south of Piapot, Sask., Doris leaves behind her husband Ralph (whom she called Jake in her poems), her children, grandchildren and extended family.

