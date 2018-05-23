Empty Saddles: Doris Christine Bircham

As Doris Bircham always said, she was “partnered with the same man, the same ranch and the same prairie wind forever.” A career nurse and home care specialist, she was also an award-winning writer who often contributed to Canadian Cowboy Country.

Doris was known across the West as a fine poet and one of the original organizers of the Maple Creek Cowboy Poetry Gathering. A lifelong, award-winning rancher in the hills south of Piapot, Sask., Doris leaves behind her husband Ralph (whom she called Jake in her poems), her children, grandchildren and extended family.