Congratulations to the very busy ranching household of Dean Mackie and Kylie Bertram-Mackie on the birth of their son, Rio John Mackie on Aug 2, 2017. Rio is a little brother to Mia and Ava. The Mackie`s ranch on Battle Creek near Consul, Sask. Dean is a Maple Creek and Agribition Ranch Rodeo Champion and Kylie owns Ranch Girl Creations, a design company.