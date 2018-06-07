— The beef cattle at Scott Palmer Ranching, Ltd. are now Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW and Certified Grassfed by AGW, demonstrating transparency and sustainability —

PINCHER CREEK, AB (MAY 17, 2018)— Scott Palmer Ranching, Ltd. is the first ranching business in Pincher Creek, Alberta, to be Certified Grassfed by A Greener World (AGW). This is the only certification and logo in the U.S. and Canada that guarantees food products come from animals fed a 100 percent grass and forage diet, raised outdoors on pasture or range for their entire lives, and managed according to the Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW leading welfare and environmental standards on an independent farm. While other grassfed labels exist, none has fully met consumer expectations when it comes to a grassfed and forage diet, environmental management, and farm animal welfare–until now.

Scott Palmer and his wife, Sybil, raise grassfed beef cattle, managing operations on two ranches in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Located near Waterton National Park in Southern Alberta, Palmer Ranch was purchased in 1968, while the 96 Ranch is situated in the breathtaking South Saskatchewan River valley. Management at both operations is committed to preserving the original prairie landscape, and the Angus cross cows graze on pasture or range year-round.

The Palmers’ commitment to environmental stewardship and animal welfare is verified by their AGW certifications. They applied for the Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW and Certified Grassfed by AGW labels so they could sell grassfed beef cattle to their friends at nearby TK Ranch, one of Canada’s leading retailers of Certified Grassfed by AGW beef.

Julia Palmer of Scott Palmer Ranching, Ltd. says,

“Our ranches aim to be a model of environmentally responsible cattle ranching, driven by a passion and concern for animal welfare, biodiversity and wildlife conservation. We felt that certification with A Greener World would add a level of credibility to our operation and value in our end product.”

According to recent research, demand for grassfed beef has increased by 25-30 percent every year over the last decade. But while demand for grassfed meat is sky-rocketing, not all grassfed labels are meeting consumer expectations–and some continue to permit highly questionable practices. Some meat currently marketed as grassfed could come from animals confined on dirt feedlots for long periods outside the growing season, or where growth hormones and subtherapeutic antibiotics are used–just as long as they were fed cut grass or forage.

AGW’s respected Certified Grassfed label is the only grassfed animal welfare label in North America. Unique among food labels, it guarantees:

Ruminant animals raised outdoors on pasture for their entire lives, with a 100 percent grass and forage diet

Animals raised according to the highest animal welfare and environmental standards in the U.S. and Canada

High-welfare handling, transport, and slaughter of animals–including an annual review of slaughter facilities

Certified Grassfed by AGW is an optional, additional accreditation for farmers meeting Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW standards of production. Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW has been lauded by Consumer Reports as the only “highly meaningful” label for farm animal welfare, outdoor access and sustainability.

AGW Director of Communications and Outreach Emily Moose says,

“No other grassfed label can match the breadth, integrity, and transparency offered by AGW’s practical and achievable Certified Grassfed standards and certification procedures. We’re proud to support farmers and ranchers like Scott Palmer Ranching, Ltd. and to help them promote their high-quality grassfed meat and sustainable farming practices to the public.”

Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW, Certified Grassfed by AGW beef from Scott Palmer Ranching, Ltd. will be marketed under the TK Ranch label (see above). For more information about Scott Palmer Ranching, Ltd., contact Julia Palmer at 403-626-3787and scottpalmerranchingltd@gmail.com. Follow the ranch on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information about Certified Grassfed by AGW visit https://agreenerworld.org/solutions-and-certificates/certified-grass-fed/.