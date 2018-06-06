All his life he’s been there for his daughter
He’d hold her and rock her to sleep
And waltz her around in the kitchen
To a long-forgot 3 a.m. beat
Now those old memories are returning
As he slowly walks her to your side
He’ll step back when the first song starts playing
For he’s had the first waltz with the bride
“I wrote this poem for my niece, Chandra, and her
groom, Jason. I recited it at her wedding reception
(decades ago now) and she dissolved into tears.
I deemed that a success!”–Terri Mason