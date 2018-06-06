June/July 2018

Trailblazers

Jesus Garcia

This packer and rancher left his home in Mexico at age 13, and ended up inducted in the B.C. Cowboy Hall of Fame.

The Westerners

Shay Keller, sculpting a champion

A talented artist takes his rodeo experience into the studio, and earns two of the most prestigious commissions of his young career.

Saddle Fit

Three perspectives on how to achieve a comfortable fitting saddle.

War paint & regalia

Canadian Indian relay racing.

A Moment in Time

Canadian wildlife in art.

COWBOY WAY

STARTING YOUR NEXT GREAT HORSE – PART 4 of 6

Renowned horse trainer, J.P. Forget, with part four of his six-part series on starting a young horse.

Rancher’s Special

What Works For Us – GRASS MANAGEMENT

An interview with three diverse ranchers on grass management in ecologically sensitive areas.

COWBOY POETRY

First waltz

A poem by Terri Mason.

