College Champs

The Lakeland College Rustlers hosted the Canadian Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (CIRA) Finals at Vermilion’s Equine Centre in late March.

The event attracted the top 110 rodeo athletes from Manitoba to British Columbia for competition in team roping, steer wrestling, goat tying, bareback riding, saddle bronc, bull riding, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, pole bending and barrel racing.

“In the CFR (Canadian Finals Rodeo) last year, we had three guys from our association win there,” said Braiden Bach, president of the CIRA. “As well in the past there have always been a couple of contenders for pro rodeo associations winning their finals. So, it’s always neat to watch the cowboys and cowgirls grow as competitors.”

The equine partners were also feted, and their riders were recognized for having the top horses of the season. Congratulations to Natalie Bevans, awarded all-around female; Ty Livingstone, all-around male; Cailey Schatz, pole bending; Cheyenne Klepper, barrel racing; Emily Pugsley, goat tying; Brittainy Smith, breakaway roping; Quinton Van Straten, tie-down roping and steer wrestling; Dylan Knapp, heeler team roping; and Cole Schmidt, header team roping.