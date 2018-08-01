August/September 2018

and posted on

Trailblazers

Passing the buck

Kingsway‘s rep gave rodeo cowboys the shivers—and they all hoped to draw him.

You can read the whole article in the August/September 2018 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

The Westerners

going the distance

The sport of endurance riding takes horse folk through some gorgeous country.

Click here to read more!

Farmfair international

A heads-up on the cowboy and horse-related events happening in 2018.

You can read the whole article in the August/September 2018 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

auctions speak louder

From ancient history to eBay, the evolution of the auction.

You can read the whole article in the August/September 2018 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

Eddie ‘Shorty’ Merino

This cowhand in the Canadian West rode a wide circle across three provinces.

You can read the whole article in the August/September 2018 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

COWBOY WAY

STARTING YOUR NEXT GREAT HORSE – PART 5 of 6

Renowned horse trainer, J.P. Forget, with part five of his six-part series on starting a young horse.

You can read the whole article in the August/September 2018 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

Rancher’s Special

Sorting Pairs, weaning calves

Why some outfits sort and wean the way they do.

You can read the whole article in the August/September 2018 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

COWBOY POETRY

RETIREMENT

A poem by Phyllis Rathwell.

Click here to read more!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *