Trailblazers
Passing the buck
Kingsway‘s rep gave rodeo cowboys the shivers—and they all hoped to draw him.
You can read the whole article in the August/September 2018 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
The Westerners
going the distance
The sport of endurance riding takes horse folk through some gorgeous country.
Farmfair international
A heads-up on the cowboy and horse-related events happening in 2018.
You can read the whole article in the August/September 2018 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
auctions speak louder
From ancient history to eBay, the evolution of the auction.
You can read the whole article in the August/September 2018 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
Eddie ‘Shorty’ Merino
This cowhand in the Canadian West rode a wide circle across three provinces.
You can read the whole article in the August/September 2018 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
COWBOY WAY
STARTING YOUR NEXT GREAT HORSE – PART 5 of 6
Renowned horse trainer, J.P. Forget, with part five of his six-part series on starting a young horse.
You can read the whole article in the August/September 2018 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
Rancher’s Special
Sorting Pairs, weaning calves
Why some outfits sort and wean the way they do.
You can read the whole article in the August/September 2018 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
COWBOY POETRY
RETIREMENT
A poem by Phyllis Rathwell.