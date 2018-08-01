August/September 2018

Trailblazers

Passing the buck

Kingsway‘s rep gave rodeo cowboys the shivers—and they all hoped to draw him.

The Westerners

going the distance

The sport of endurance riding takes horse folk through some gorgeous country.

Farmfair international

A heads-up on the cowboy and horse-related events happening in 2018.

auctions speak louder

From ancient history to eBay, the evolution of the auction.

Eddie ‘Shorty’ Merino

This cowhand in the Canadian West rode a wide circle across three provinces.

COWBOY WAY

STARTING YOUR NEXT GREAT HORSE – PART 5 of 6

Renowned horse trainer, J.P. Forget, with part five of his six-part series on starting a young horse.

Rancher’s Special

Sorting Pairs, weaning calves

Why some outfits sort and wean the way they do.

COWBOY POETRY

RETIREMENT

A poem by Phyllis Rathwell.

