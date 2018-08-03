Canadian Bull Riders Wow the World

Congratulations to our Canadian bull riders and coach in the second “horn” of the PBR Global Cup in Sydney, Australia, which finished up on June 10. The competition sees the best bull riders of five nations — Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and USA vying for the Global Cup. In the end, the eight-man Team Canada, headed up by coach Aaron Roy of Yellowgrass, Sask., finished third.

Finishing second in the individual aggregate race, Tanner Byrne (Prince Albert, Sask.,) contributed 331.5 points to Canada’s overall 986.75-point total in the team aggregate. In his Global Cup debut, Jared Parsonage (Maple Creek, Sask.,) was the nation’s next best performer, going 3-for-3 and concluding his first event in Australia with 231.25 points.

Brock Radford (De Winton, Alta.,) earned 86 points Sunday night to notch one of Canada’s top scores of the event. After he was unable to make the whistle Saturday, world No. 13 Dakota Buttar (Kindersley, Sask.), returned to his winning ways in Round 2. Justin Lloyd (Tisdale, Sask.), the nation’s alternate, stepped in during the final round after Wacey Finkbeiner (Ponoka, Alta.) was injured in Round 1.

Collectively Team Canada earned a check for $65,000.

“The best bull riders in the world, and the second leg of the PBR Global Cup it comes down to less than a single point,” said Sean Gleason, CEO, PBR. “It doesn’t get any better than this in our sport.” The five-nation, team-style PBR Global Cup will announce its next three stops in the future.

When the dust cleared:

1. Team Brazil, 1,006.5 points

2. Team Australia, 1,005.75 points

3. Team Canada, 986.75 points

4. Team USA, 924 points

5. Team Mexico, 501.25 points

(Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Individual Aggregate)

2. Tanner Byrne, 79.50-83.5-82.5-86-331.5

6. Jared Parsonage, 68.5-82.25-80.5-0-231.25

13. Brock Radford, 80-0-86-0-166

21T. Dakota Buttar, 0-0-83.5-0-83.5

29. Zane Lambert, 82.25-0-0-0-82.25

35T. Justin Lloyd, 0-0-81.25-0-81.25

37T. Lonnie West, 79.5-0-0-0-79.5

Wacey Finkbeiner, 0-0-0-0-0.00