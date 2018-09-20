Csabay & Hollingsworth

Racing to the finish isn’t just a game but a way of life for both two-time Canadian Champion Barrel Racer Nancy Csabay (pronounced cha-BUY) and Olympic Bronze Medallist Mellisa Hollingsworth. The Queens of Speed have teamed up to compete in Season Six of The Amazing Race Canada: Heroes Edition.

The Amazing Race Canada is a reality television competition series that features teams in a grueling race across Canada and the world. The race is divided into a series of legs and on each leg, teams strive to reach the Pit Stop where they are greeted by the host, Jon Montgomery. During each leg teams receive destination clues and challenges to complete in order to move onto the next task.

The first team to cross the finish line wins $500,000 in cash and prizes. This prize is the largest grand prize ever awarded for a Canadian competition series.

The Amazing Race Canada: Heroes Edition premieres later this year on CTV. Season Five of The Amazing Race Canada was the most-watched Canadian program of the broadcast year.