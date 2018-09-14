Timberline Wins Again

Congratulations to television host and singer/songwriter Larry Krause on the latest wins for his multi-award-winning show, Timberline Music Show, which airs on Shaw TV Prince Albert Channel 10 from Prince Albert, Sask.

The show airs Tuesdays at 8pm, Sundays at 6:30pm and, thanks to the Internet, we all can enjoy the wealth of Canadian singer/ songwriters that have appeared, ranging from Will Ballantyne, Belle Plaine & Blake Berglund, Ed Brown and the show’s host, Larry Krause.

Larry Krause and Lisa Risom are proud that the show is now entering its sixth season, and they have won SCMA’s TV Show of the Year an impressive four times — and counting.

To see/hear some of the performances on Timberline Music Show, visit the Shaw TV website.