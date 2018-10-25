October 24, 2018 – CPRA

Maple Creek, Saskatchewan bull rider, Jared Parsonage, parlayed a strong finish to his season into the number one spot among bull riders ($37,580) heading to Red Deer. Despite missing several weeks of the season with a leg injury, the four-time CFR qualifier is totally healthy and ready for the year-end showdown.

Unfortunately, the timing for two other bull riders is not quite as good. Brock Radford and Lonnie West have notified the CPRA that they will not be competing at CFR due to injury. This opens the door to two young bull riders, Jacob Gardner and Kane Larsen, who are excited about the opportunity to join the field of 12 bull riding qualifiers.

Gardner’s presence means there is now, officially, an All-Around race – which will be decided in Red Deer. Montana cowboy, Luke Gee, holds a slender $2,400 lead over Gardner in the AA standings. However, Gee has not qualified for CFR while Gardner, is now the 13th man on the bull riding roster.

And Kane Larsen’s last-minute qualification signals a milestone as the Manitoba-born bull rider joins his two brothers – bareback rider, Orin Larsen and saddle bronc rider Tyrel Larsen – making it the first time that three brothers have qualified for the Canadian Finals in the same year in different events.