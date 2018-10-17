Watch the pinnacle event of the Canadian professional rodeo season, the Canadian Finals Rodeo, LIVE on FloRodeo October 30 to November 4, 2018. The top 12 competitors in each of the seven major rodeo events will compete for $1.65 million and Canadian champion titles in Red Deer, Alberta, this fall.

The 45th anniversary of the CFR will be a can’t-miss event for rodeo fans all over the world!

Let this link take you to the subscription page to watch the #CFR2018 live!! All subscriptions for the 2018 CFR will also receive a link to the 2018 Canadian Finals Rodeo Souvenir Program – full of facts, competitor bios and standings.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO WATCH THE 2018 CFR LIVE!!

Also Watch the entire Finning Pro Tour, The Grass Roots Finals, and CFR on FloRodeo:

Wainwright Stampede – June 21-24

Ponoka Stampede – June 26-July 2

Williams Lake Stampede – June 29-July 2

Manitoba Stampede and Exhibition – July 19-22

Edmonton K-Days Rodeo – July 20-22

Medicine Hat Exhibition And Stampede – July 26-28

Strathmore Stampede – August 3-6

Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede – August 10-12

IPE and Stampede – August 29-September 1

Finning Pro Tour Finals – Armstrong – September 2

The Grass Roots Finals

Grass Roots Finals – September 27-28, Calgary, Alberta

The Canadian Finals Rodeo

Canadian Finals Rodeo – October 30 to November 4, Red Deer, Alberta

SUBSCRIBE TO FLORODEO TODAY FOR LIVE CFR 2018 COVERAGE!!