Trailblazers

Arnold friberg

His classic images made the RCMP the sexiest police force in the world.

You can read the whole article in the October/November 2018 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

LEST we forget: Bob Carry

Nothing — not even cutting off his own leg — slowed this cowboy down.

Real gifts for ranchers and cowboys

Treat your loved ones to practical gifts that show you really care.

New Home of the CFR!

A few suggestions and highlights to hit when the cowboys roll into Rodeo Central.

Silver Buckle Lineage

2018 Miss Rodeo Canada Brittney Chomistek and her parents are all in the Canadian pro rodeo record books and are all showing off their fall looks.

COWBOY WAY

STARTING YOUR NEXT GREAT HORSE – PART 6 of 6

Renowned horse trainer, J.P. Forget, with the final part of his six-part series on starting a young horse.

Rancher’s Special

Fitting & showing cattle

Criteria and methods from the top producers in the show world.

COWBOY POETRY

Farewell to the horse of the rnwmp, 1918

A poem by Sergeant David Allison Fleming.

