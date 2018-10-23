Silver Buckle Lineage ~ Chomistek Family IS Rodeo

By Terri Masonand posted on

Styled By Jenna MacMillan

Photography by Nicole Marie Photography

Clothing Courtesy Lammle’s Western Wear & Tack, C5 Rodeo Brand

Accessories Prairie Rose Custom Leather and Beadwork, Montana Silversmiths, Lammle’s Western Wear & Tack

 

We were so excited planning this fall fashion shoot!  It was a given we wanted to include the whole family.  What an opportunity – to showcase so many members of one family so closely associated to so many different aspects of professional Canadian Rodeo.

 

The patriarch is Emil Chomistek.  In the Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame there is the horse he tried repeatedly to train, then sold her to the late Harry Vold . The mare’s name was JH Necklace, a World Champion Bareback horse inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007.  Today, Emily has two Gold Rodeo Cards.

SHELLEY>> Lace front tunic by Roper, Turquoise feather cuff by Cowgirl Confetti BRITTNEY>> Chic rustic red hat by Bailey, Rose Gold feather earring and cuff by Montana Silversmiths, Multi print peasant blouse by Roper, Southwest cuff by Montana Silversmiths GUY>> Antique blue authentic cowboy cut work shirt by Wrangler EMIL>> Blue and white paisley wild rag, George Strait red mini print shirt by Wrangler

 

SHELLEY>> Floral draped shirt wit crossover front and 3/4 sleeve by Wrangler, Jeans by Wrangler. EMIL>> Red and black silk wild rag, Grey and red antique paisley print shirt by Stetson. GUY>> 20X Competition blue and white print shirt by Wrangler. BRITTNEY>> Hat by Smithbilt, Cactus print dress by Roper.

Dad is Guy Chomistek.  In 1984 he was hitting the rodeo trail hard, and he was awarded for his efforts by being names Permit Award Winner.  Today, he’s a fiercely competitive team roper.

BRITTNEY>> Chic rustic red hat by Bailey, Rose Gold feather earring and cuff by Montana Silversmiths, Multi print peasant blouse by Roper, Southwest cuff by Montana Silversmiths, Crochet fringe vest by Wrangler .  GUY>> Antique blue authentic cowboy cut work shirt by Wrangler

Mom is Shelley Chomistek.  You may remember her best as 1986 Miss Rodeo Canada Shelley Sodero.  Shelley is still active in the rodeo world and involved with the Miss Rodeo Canada Alumni.

SHELLEY>> Red paisley wild rag with copper paisley barrel slide, Medium denim snap shirt by Wrangler, Southwestern inspired fashion belt by Angel Ranch, Jeans by Wrangler. BRITTNEY>> Hat by Smithbilt, thin strap tank with bead and sequin bodice by Roper, Faux suede fringe jacket by Stetson, Jeans by Wrangler

 

The daughter and granddaughter who is carrying on the family tradition is 2018 Miss Rodeo Canada Brittney Chomistek.  She has toured extensively as Canadian rodeo’s most active ambassador; meeting, greeting, riding and carrying the Canadian flag in countless arenas in front of thousands of people.

 

BRITTNEY>> Custom cowboy hat by Smithbilt, White Star diamond jewellery set and cuff bracelets by Montana Silversmiths, Silver double concho necklace by Cindy Smith, Paisley tank top by Roper, Triangle concho belt by 3D Belt Co., Jeans by Wrangler, Light wash denim jacket by Wrangler

 

BRITTNEY>> Make Up Face T-shirt by C5 rodeo, Jeans by Wrangler, Renegade Cowpuncher Grey Fashion Felt Western Hat by Bailey.

 

BODACIOUS>> Brittney’s dog Bo is wearing a hand tooled and painted floral, feather and arrow dog collar by Prairie Rose Custom Leather and Beadwork. Hand beaded and buckstitched cuff in a Southwestern inspired turquoise and red design by Prairie Rose Custom Leather and Beadwork.

 

Copper concho necklace by Cindy Smith, Blue, orange and white plaid shirt by Roper, Boho maxi skirt with crochet inset by Wrangler, Hand tooled and dyed crossbody purse with long ombre fringe and red bandana lining by Prairie Rose Custom Leather and Beadwork.
Hand tooled leather drop and fringe earrings, hand beaded, with turquoise bead and porcupine quills by Prairie Rose Custom Leather and Beadwork, Copper concho necklace by Cindy Smith, Blue, orange and white plaid shirt by Roper, Boho maxi skirt with crochet inset by Wrangler, Hand tooled and dyed crossbody purse with long ombre fringe and red bandana lining by Prairie Rose Custom Leather and Beadwork.

 

Each of these folks will go down in the  pro rodeo record books – and we might never see so many unique ties to pro rodeo in one family again ~ Terri Mason

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *