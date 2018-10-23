Silver Buckle Lineage ~ Chomistek Family IS Rodeo

Styled By Jenna MacMillan

Photography by Nicole Marie Photography

Clothing Courtesy Lammle’s Western Wear & Tack, C5 Rodeo Brand

Accessories Prairie Rose Custom Leather and Beadwork, Montana Silversmiths, Lammle’s Western Wear & Tack

We were so excited planning this fall fashion shoot! It was a given we wanted to include the whole family. What an opportunity – to showcase so many members of one family so closely associated to so many different aspects of professional Canadian Rodeo.

The patriarch is Emil Chomistek. In the Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame there is the horse he tried repeatedly to train, then sold her to the late Harry Vold . The mare’s name was JH Necklace, a World Champion Bareback horse inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007. Today, Emily has two Gold Rodeo Cards.

Dad is Guy Chomistek. In 1984 he was hitting the rodeo trail hard, and he was awarded for his efforts by being names Permit Award Winner. Today, he’s a fiercely competitive team roper.

Mom is Shelley Chomistek. You may remember her best as 1986 Miss Rodeo Canada Shelley Sodero. Shelley is still active in the rodeo world and involved with the Miss Rodeo Canada Alumni.

The daughter and granddaughter who is carrying on the family tradition is 2018 Miss Rodeo Canada Brittney Chomistek. She has toured extensively as Canadian rodeo’s most active ambassador; meeting, greeting, riding and carrying the Canadian flag in countless arenas in front of thousands of people.

Each of these folks will go down in the pro rodeo record books – and we might never see so many unique ties to pro rodeo in one family again ~ Terri Mason