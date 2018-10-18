Streaming CFR Bonus!

No matter where you are in the world, if it’s your turn to do chores while the rest of the ranch heads out to Red Deer for the city’s inaugural hosting of the 45th annual Canadian Finals Rodeo, you don’t have to miss a thing.

In addition to being able to watch the top 12 competitors in each of the seven major rodeo events compete for $1.65 million and Canadian champion titles in Red Deer live on FloRodeo Oct 30 – Nov 4, 2018, FloRodeo subscribers will receive the comprehensive and entertaining CFR Souvenir Program, created and produced by Canadian Cowboy Country.

The program includes all the pro rodeo highlights in Rodeo Year in Review; the CFR Qualifiers Rodeo Standings and Biographies, CFR Records, Rodeo Hall of Fame Inductees and CPRA’s Award-Winning Competitors and Rodeo Stock.

The CFR is the pinnacle event of the Canadian professional rodeo season. The top 12 competitors in each of the seven major rodeo events will compete for $1.65 million.

Since 2011, Canadian Cowboy Country magazine has created and published the official CFR Souvenir Program. The cost of FloRodeo is around $29.99 for one month or $12.50/ month US for one year. To join, visit the FloRodeo website.