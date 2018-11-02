2018 Boys Steer Riding Champ!

Congratulations to Tristen Manning of Edson, Alta., who tonight earned his spurs as the 2018 Canadian Boys Steer Riding Champion!

Manning, showing grace and aplomb well beyond his years, spoke highly of the stock, the stock contractors and congratulated his fellow competitors and even complimented his mom and dad. “I think they’re feeling pretty good right now,” he said in a FloRodeo on-air interview with Katy Lucas.

Manning came into the CFR ranked # 2 in the standings, after an outstanding year that saw the young cowboy take home all the marbles from Benalto, Wainwright, Innisfail and Camrose Pro Rodeos.

The twin brother of the barrel racing darling of the Finals, Taylor Manning, Tristen has also earned the buckles from the Calgary Stampede and Strathmore.

Congratulations, Tristen Manning, the first Canadian Boys Steer Riding Champion to be hailed at the new home of Canada’s greatest rodeo, the CFR.