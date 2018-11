Congratulations to Jaden Holle, the first-ever Chad Besplug Invitational Bull Riding Queen, who was crowned the 2019 Miss Rodeo Canada in front of a capacity crowd in Red Deer tonight!

Jaden speaks three languages and is studying for a Bachelor of Education.

Jaden was 2017 Calgary Stampede Princess and was the first Queen of the Chad Besplug Invitational Bull Riding extravaganza held in Claresholm, Alta., each year.