Byrne and Buttar Record Qualified Rides in Round 3 of the 2018 PBR World Finals

Canadian riders joined by nine Canadian bucking bulls, led by Brahma Boots Chrome.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Round 3 of the 25th PBR: Unleash The Beast World Finals was a successful night for Canadian athletes, both riders and bulls.

Tanner Byrne (Prince Albert, Saskatchewan) improved to 2-for-3 overall at the 2018 edition of the most prestigious event in bull riding, riding Stage Fright (Windy Valley Buckers) for 86.75 points. The 26-year-old got off to a hot start in Round 1, marked 86.25 points on Concealed Carry (Rockin R Bucking Bulls).

The score, which marked the first qualified ride, tied for tenth in the round, netting the 2015 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada Champion 2.5 world points.

He will attempt Mind Freak (D&H Cattle Co./Buck Cattle Co.) in Round 4.

In the overall World Finals event standings, Byrne, the No. 31 ranked rider in the world, is eighteenth.

At his third appearance in the season-culminating event, Dakota Buttar (Kindersley, Saskatchewan) earned his first qualified ride, covering Milky Jones (Phenom Genetics/JCL Bucking Bulls/Waller Brothers Cattle Co./Goods Bucking Bulls).

Buttar will look to continue his ride streak when he faces Ol’ Boy (Dakota Rodeo-Chad Berger/Clay Struve/Ken Barnhard) in the fourth round.

Making his World Finals debut in place of Koal Livingston (Burleson, Texas), sidelined by injury, Brock Radford (De Winton, Alberta) was faced with an all Canadian showdown, attempting the Byrne family’s Finning Milky Chance (Flying Four Bucking Bulls).

Radford, however, fell just short of the 8-second mark, bucked off by the bovine athlete, who earned a 43-point bull score, in 6.02 seconds.

Finning Milky Chance will return for Saturday night’s Round 4 set to take on world No. 1 Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil).

Joining the three Canadian riders on the dirt for Round 3 were nine bucking bulls from the nation, including Finning Milky Chance.

The bovine athlete contingent was led by Brahma Boots Chrome (Outlaw Buckers Rodeo Co.) who was marked 44.25 points. The bull was ridden by Cody Teel (Kountze, Texas) for 90 points to finish third in the round.

CBS Sports Network will televise the action LIVE beginning at 7:30 p.m. PT, accompanied by RidePass’ listen LIVE stream starting at 7:10 p.m. PT.

25th PBR: Unleash The Beast World Finals

T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Round 6-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Marco Antonio Eguchi, 85.5-94-91-0-0-0-270.50-540 Jose Vitor Leme, 88.75-91-89.75-0-0-0-269.50-390 Matt Triplett, 89.25-0-86-0-0-0-175.25-300 Eduardo Aparecido, 89-87-87-0-0-0-263.00-247.5 Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-91-0-0-0-91.00-240 Tanner Byrne, 86.25-0-86.75-0-0-0-173.00-10 Dakota Buttar, 0-0-82.75-0-0-0-82.75-0

Lonnie West, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

Brock Radford, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00-0

2018 PBR World Finals Standings

(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5’s, Points, Total Winnings)