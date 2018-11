Did you know that at CFR45 – all of the first place finishes have been accomplished by two barrel racers?

Callahan Crossley of Oregon – who is competing in her third CFR – has won Rounds 2, 3 and 4, and the Sweetheart of the Rodeo, Taylor Manning of Edson, Alta., has won Rounds 1 and 5. Taylor is competing in her second CFR.