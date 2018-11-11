Fourth round of 2018 PBR World Finals

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – After making his PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals debut Saturday night, Flying Four Bucking Bulls’ Finning Milky Chance bested the No. 1 ranked bull rider in the world, dispatching Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil) in 3.81 seconds to earn a 43.75-point bull score.

The bovine athlete owned by the Byrne family has now bucked off both riders to attempt him at the 25th PBR: Unleash The Beast World Finals, dispatching fellow Canadian Brock Radford (De Winton, Alberta) in 6.02 seconds in Round 3. The out earned Finning Milky Chance a 43-point bull score.

While he was the only bull from the Great White North in the fourth-round draw, he was joined by three riders from the nation, including Radford.

After both Tanner Byrne (Prince Albert, SK) and Dakota Buttar (Kindersley, SK) made the 8 Saturday night, they were unable to convert for a second consecutive night, bucked off by Mind Freak (D&H Cattle Co./Buck Cattle Co.) in 3.45 seconds and Ol Boy (Dakota Rodeo-Chad Berger/Clay Struve/Ken Barnhard) in 7.65 seconds, respectively.

Byrne, 2-for-4 thus far in Sin City, is currently 14th in the overall event aggregate, while Buttar, who is 1-for-4, is 27th. In the world standings, Byrne enters Round 5 No. 31, while Buttar is No. 16.

For Round 5, the second and final rider-drafted round of the event, Byrne selected Sosa’s Alley Cat (JD Nix/Sosa Buckers). Buttar will attempt Jungle Can Do (Owens/Wyatt/Smith).

In his first appearance at the most prestigious event in bull riding, Radford fell just short of recording his first qualified ride, sent to the dirt by Bandit (Halpain & Roth) in 7.82 seconds. Currently ranked No. 39 in the world, Radford will go head-to-head with yet another Canadian bull in Round 5, drafting Nickel Package (Outlaw Buckers Rodeo Corp.).

Nickel Package bucked in Round 3, marked 43.75 points for his 3.15-second buckoff of Cody Nance (Paris, Tennessee).

In 16 outs across all levels of competition the bovine athlete has been ridden just once, by Scott Schiffner (Strathmore, Alberta) for 91.5 points in February 2017 at a CPRA event in Red Deer, Alberta.

The Round 5 draw will also include two additional Canadian bulls. The Outlaw Buckers Rodeo Corp. will also have Brahma Boots Chrome in the round, while Skori Bucking Bulls’ Hanna Motors Two Point Oh will also return for a second out at the most prestigious event in bull riding.

Both bucking in Round 3, Brahma Boots Chrome was ridden by Cody Teel (Kountze, Texas) for 90 points, the third best score of the round, earning a 44.25-point bull score, while Hanna Motors Two Point Oh dispatched two-time PBR World Champion J.B. Mauney (Statesville, North Carolina) in 3.94 seconds for a 44-point bull score.

The 2018 PBR World Finals will conclude with Round 5 and the Championship Round on Sunday, November 11. Action inside T-Mobile will begin at 12:40 p.m. PT, when the PBR World Champion, YETI World Champion Bull and Rookie of the Year will be crowned.

CBS Sports Network will televise the action LIVE beginning at 12:30 p.m. PT, accompanied by RidePass’ listen LIVE stream, also starting at 12:30 p.m. PT.

25th PBR: Unleash The Beast World Finals

T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Round 6-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Marco Antonio Eguchi, 85.5-94-91-86.25-0-0-356.75-540 Points. Cody Teel, 0-0-90-90.25-0-0-180.25-425 Points. Jose Vitor Leme, 88.75-91-89.75-0-0-0-269.50-390 Points. Matt Triplett, 89.25-0-86-88-0-0-263.25-362.5 Points. Eduardo Aparecido, 89-87-87-0-0-0-263.00-247.5 Points. Tanner Byrne, 86.25-0-86.75-0-0-0-173.00-10 Points. Dakota Buttar, 0-0-82.75-0-0-0-82.75

2018 PBR World Standings

(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5’s, Points, Total Winnings)