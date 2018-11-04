It’s All Over! CFR45

CFR Performance #6 – Sun, Nov 4/18

Bareback Riding Champion: Richmond Champion

Aggregate Winner: Orin Larsen

Bareback Horse of CFR: C5 Rodeo’s Virgil

Bareback round winners: Richmond Champion, 88.25 points on Northcott/Macza’s Stevie Knicks and Orin Larsen, 88.25 points on Calgary Stampede’s Tootsie Roll

Steer Wrestling Champion: Scott Guenthner

Aggregate Winner: Stephen Culling

Steer Wrestling Round winner: Kody Dollery – 3.5 seconds

Team Roping & Aggregate Champions: Levi Simpson/Jeremy Buhler

Team Roping Round winners: Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan – 3.8 seconds

Saddle Bronc Riding Champion: Clay Elliott

Aggregate Winner: Layton Green

Saddle Bronc Horse of the CFR: Northcott/Macza’s Get Smart

Saddle Bronc Riding Round Winner: Zeke Thurston, 87.75 points on Kesler Rodeo’s Copper Cat

Tie-Down Roping Champion & Aggregate Winner: Shane Hanchey

Tie-Down Roping Round winner: Jesse Popescul – 7.2 seconds

Ladies Barrel Racing & Aggregate Champion:: Callahan Crossley

Barrel Racing Round winner: Callahan Crossley – 13.488

Bull Riding Champion & Aggregate Winner: Wacey Finkbeiner

Bull of the CFR: Vold Rodeo’s Wicked Dreams

Bull Riding Round winner: Austin Nash, 88.75 points on Outlaw Buckers’ Brahma Boots Chrome

All Around Champion: Jacob Gardner