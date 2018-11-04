It’s All Over! CFR45

|CFR Performance #6 – Sun, Nov 4/18
|Bareback Riding Champion: Richmond Champion
Aggregate Winner: Orin Larsen
Bareback Horse of CFR: C5 Rodeo’s Virgil
Bareback round winners: Richmond Champion, 88.25 points on Northcott/Macza’s Stevie Knicks and Orin Larsen, 88.25 points on Calgary Stampede’s Tootsie Roll
|Steer Wrestling Champion: Scott Guenthner
Aggregate Winner: Stephen Culling
Steer Wrestling Round winner: Kody Dollery – 3.5 seconds
|Team Roping & Aggregate Champions: Levi Simpson/Jeremy Buhler
Team Roping Round winners: Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan – 3.8 seconds
|Saddle Bronc Riding Champion: Clay Elliott
Aggregate Winner: Layton Green
Saddle Bronc Horse of the CFR: Northcott/Macza’s Get Smart
Saddle Bronc Riding Round Winner: Zeke Thurston, 87.75 points on Kesler Rodeo’s Copper Cat
|Tie-Down Roping Champion & Aggregate Winner: Shane Hanchey
Tie-Down Roping Round winner: Jesse Popescul – 7.2 seconds
|Ladies Barrel Racing & Aggregate Champion:: Callahan Crossley
Barrel Racing Round winner: Callahan Crossley – 13.488
|Bull Riding Champion & Aggregate Winner: Wacey Finkbeiner
Bull of the CFR: Vold Rodeo’s Wicked Dreams
Bull Riding Round winner: Austin Nash, 88.75 points on Outlaw Buckers’ Brahma Boots Chrome
|All Around Champion: Jacob Gardner
|High Point Champion: Riley Warren