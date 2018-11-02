Junior CFR – Rising Stars – tomorrow matinee perf

For the first time in history, today’s up-and-coming rodeo competitors will be showcased at the greatest professional rodeo in Canada – the Canadian Finals.

These competitors have toughed it out through a series of competitions across Canada. Westerner Park in Red Deer is proud to showcase these young rodeo athletes in the first annual Junior Canadian Finals Rodeo. On the line is $24,000 in Scholarship money, and the opportunity to compete for the title of Rising Stars Canadian Finals Rodeo Junior Champion!

The first annual Junior CFR goes tomorrow, Saturday, Nov 3 at the ENMAX Centrium in Red Deer. Come on out and support the future stars of rodeo!