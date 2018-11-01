More Fun at Farmfair!

Farmfair is pulling out the stops once again to bring the working cowboys to the forefront, as well as showcasing a wealth of equally exciting equine events in the capitol city.

Once again, the hotly contested Barrel Racing Futurity is back by popular demand. Farmfair is also hosting two horse sales — the premier Bloodstock Sale featuring some of the top bloodlines in the industry and the Ranch Horse Sale of top working horses.

The Canadian National Team Roping Futurity is on again, for horses five years old and under, and on the opposite end of the scale, the popular Heavy Horse Pull Competition is back. Add in the info-packed Horse Wellness Expo featuring equine health experts, the exciting stock dog competition and the fun-filled Rodeo’s Future Champions and it’s Farmfair fun at its finest.

For the cowboy world, the pinnacle event is the three-day Heritage Ranch Rodeo that runs Nov 8–10 that will see the cowboys who ride for the brand of 16 working ranches from across Western Canada as they compete for top honours in the 14th Annual Heritage Ranch Rodeo.

