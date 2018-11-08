Byrne Ties for Ninth in Round 1 of PBR World Finals

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Making his fourth appearance at the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals, Tanner Byrne (Prince Albert, Saskatchewan) began the five-day event on a high note, tying for ninth in Round 1.

The 2015 PBR Canada Champion covered Concealed Carry (Rockin R Bucking Bulls) for 86.25 points, a score matched by Joao Ricardo Vieira (Itatinga, Brazil), earning both riders 7.5 world points.

Byrne, now ranked No. 30 in the world, has drawn a familiar opponent in After Midnight (01 Cattle Co/Hodges/Shuler/SM Whitehead) in Round 2. In their previous meeting, the bovine athlete got the best of Byrne in 4.74 seconds during the championship round of March’s elite tour event in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Unlike Byrne, fellow Canadian Dakota Buttar (Kindersley, Saskatchewan) was unable to make the 8 aboard his first round draw, bucked off by Night Sweats (Plummer/Hart Cattle Co.) in 0.85 seconds. He’ll attempt Star Flight (Cooper/Scruggs Bucking Bulls) in Round 2.

Leading the 13 riders to record a qualified ride during the first round of the 25th PBR: Unleash The Beast World Finals, Matt Triplett (Columbia Falls, Montana) won Round 1, climbing three spots in the world standings from No. 16 to No. 13.

The 2018 PBR World Finals will continue with Round 2 tomorrow with action beginning at 6:40 p.m. PT. CBS Sports Network will televise the action LIVE beginning at 6:30 p.m. PT, accompanied by RidePass’ listen LIVE stream starting at 7:30 p.m. PT.

25th PBR: Unleash The Beast World Finals – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Round 6-Event Aggregate-Event Points)